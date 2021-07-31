Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $327.51 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $435.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $394.60.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $326.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.12. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

