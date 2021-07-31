Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,291 shares during the quarter. Capital Southwest makes up about 1.2% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 40,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSWC stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $24.87. 82,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,668. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $522.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 74.76% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on CSWC shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

