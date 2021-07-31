Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.97. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion.Capri also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,616,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.59.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.57.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

