Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 74.89% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Shares of NYSE:CMO traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. 1,255,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a current ratio of 21.42. Capstead Mortgage has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

