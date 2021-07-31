Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Capstead Mortgage Corporation, formed in 1985 and based in Dallas, Texas, is a self-managed real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Capstead’s core investment strategy is managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of ARM securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored entities, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae. Agency-guaranteed residential mortgage securities carry an implied AAA credit rating with limited, if any, credit risk. “
Shares of CMO stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Capstead Mortgage has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $616.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth about $8,842,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $5,657,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capstead Mortgage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,204,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,410,000 after buying an additional 722,082 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Capstead Mortgage by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 437,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Capstead Mortgage by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 152,480 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Capstead Mortgage Company Profile
Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.
