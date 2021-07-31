Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstead Mortgage Corporation, formed in 1985 and based in Dallas, Texas, is a self-managed real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Capstead’s core investment strategy is managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of ARM securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored entities, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae. Agency-guaranteed residential mortgage securities carry an implied AAA credit rating with limited, if any, credit risk. “

Shares of CMO stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Capstead Mortgage has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $616.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 65.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth about $8,842,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $5,657,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capstead Mortgage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,204,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,410,000 after buying an additional 722,082 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Capstead Mortgage by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 437,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Capstead Mortgage by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 152,480 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

