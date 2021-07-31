Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.21.

CS opened at C$5.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.05 and a 12-month high of C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$258.42 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.4890875 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 182,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.68, for a total transaction of C$1,035,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 817,700 shares in the company, valued at C$4,644,536. Also, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 50,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$273,621.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$840,786.40. Insiders have sold 1,067,312 shares of company stock worth $5,870,093 over the last three months.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

