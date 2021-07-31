Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 2,489 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NOV were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of NOV by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NOV during the first quarter valued at about $35,772,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NOV by 63.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,373 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,425,000 after purchasing an additional 914,273 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 324.5% in the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 98,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 75,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 18.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 973,941 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 149,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOV. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

NYSE NOV opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.30.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

