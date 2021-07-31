Captrust Financial Advisors Has $131,000 Holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FC. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

NYSE:FC opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.00 million, a PE ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $38.92.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.