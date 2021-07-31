Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,278 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WH opened at $72.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.85. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

WH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

