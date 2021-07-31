Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. BHF RG Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the first quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

VGLT stock opened at $90.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.57. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.32 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

