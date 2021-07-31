Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $126.84 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $87.85 and a twelve month high of $137.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.15.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

