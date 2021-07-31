Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$246.67.

CJT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$293.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous bought 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$176.55 per share, with a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$531,768.60. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$911,125.

Shares of CJT traded down C$1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$194.20. The stock had a trading volume of 46,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,955. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 907.48. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$159.80 and a 12-month high of C$250.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$180.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$150.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 5.8899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.98%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

