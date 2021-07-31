Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carriage Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

CSV has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carriage Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NYSE CSV opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a market cap of $671.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $39.65.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the first quarter worth about $2,258,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 11.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 102.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the first quarter worth about $240,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $37,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,601.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

