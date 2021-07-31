Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $65.44, but opened at $67.33. Casella Waste Systems shares last traded at $67.85, with a volume of 1,899 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 233,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.25.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.