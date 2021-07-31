Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $65.44, but opened at $67.33. Casella Waste Systems shares last traded at $67.85, with a volume of 1,899 shares changing hands.
The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.25.
Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWST)
Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.
