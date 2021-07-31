Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Insider Aristippos Gennadios Sells 465 Shares

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $52,568.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $119.81 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. Catalent’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Catalent by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

