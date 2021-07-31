Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Raised by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,182,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,220,000 after purchasing an additional 90,275 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.55.

NYSE:CAT opened at $206.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.76. The company has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.21 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

