Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.53.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.