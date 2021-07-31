Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Separately, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $228.41 price objective (down from $266.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $235.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.12. Cavco Industries has a twelve month low of $162.88 and a twelve month high of $242.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.60 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 188,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,552 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

