CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of CDW by 103.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $183.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $184.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

