Celanese (NYSE:CE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $177.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Celanese’s adjusted earnings and sales for the second quarter topped the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company remains focused on executing its productivity programs that include the implementation of a number of cost reduction capital projects. Cost savings through productivity actions and operational improvement are likely to support the company’s bottom line in 2021. Acquisitions of SO.F.TER., Nilit and Omni Plastics are also expected to drive results in its Engineered Materials unit this year. Moreover, the company is poised to gain from expansion in emerging regions. The company's efforts to lower debt also bode well. Moreover, Celanese remains committed to returning value to its shareholders leveraging strong cash flows. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.22.

Shares of CE stock opened at $155.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. Celanese has a one year low of $94.93 and a one year high of $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

