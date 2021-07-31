Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

CLRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.29. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

