Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives $34.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLLS shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cellectis by 833.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cellectis by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

CLLS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. 184,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $588.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.36. Cellectis has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $34.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

