Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Issues Earnings Results

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.43%.
NYSE CVE remained flat at $$8.34 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,750,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,569,577. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $10.55.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0139 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Cenovus Energy Company Profile
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.
