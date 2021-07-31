Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Issues Earnings Results

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.43%.

NYSE CVE remained flat at $$8.34 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,750,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,569,577. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $10.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0139 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

