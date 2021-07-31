Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Up 6.5%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price was up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.32. Approximately 14,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,592,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. B. Riley raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.73.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Century Aluminum by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

