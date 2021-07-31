CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIB.A. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CGI to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$125.80.

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$113.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$111.78. The company has a market cap of C$27.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CGI has a 1-year low of C$80.29 and a 1-year high of C$116.07.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

