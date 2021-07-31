Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Laurentian raised their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective (up from C$7.75) on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Monday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Champion Iron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.11.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

CIA stock opened at C$6.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of C$2.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.19.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$406.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.