ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. ChampionX updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 387.40 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHX. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

