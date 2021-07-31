ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. ChampionX updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 387.40 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHX. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.
About ChampionX
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
