Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.69 Million

Brokerages expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will announce sales of $50.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.15 million and the highest is $57.00 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $20.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $202.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.78 million to $227.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $282.68 million, with estimates ranging from $256.91 million to $324.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 220,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLDT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. 342,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,744. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $597.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

