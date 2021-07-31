ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

