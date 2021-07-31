China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.94. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 8,670 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.07 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 57.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in China Green Agriculture by 85.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

