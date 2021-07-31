Chonk Price Reaches $70.07 (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 31st. Chonk has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $2,673.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $70.07 or 0.00174319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chonk has traded up 54.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

