Christopher S. Conley Sells 455 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
WHR stock opened at $221.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $161.03 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
