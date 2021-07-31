Christopher S. Conley Sells 455 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WHR stock opened at $221.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $161.03 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

