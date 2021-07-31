Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.141 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,405. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.61. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

