CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their average rating on shares of CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $19.22.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

