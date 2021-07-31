CIBC Boosts Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Morguard North American Residential REIT stock opened at C$17.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52 week low of C$13.55 and a 52 week high of C$18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$691.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.07.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

