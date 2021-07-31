Ciner Resources (CINR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CINR opened at $14.06 on Friday. Ciner Resources has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $278.09 million, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Ciner Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

