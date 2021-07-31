Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 29,689 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 111.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,689 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Donegal Group worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 191,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 125,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 88,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 23,743 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

DGICA stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $477.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.06.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 6.66%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. sold 7,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $110,320.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,619.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Francis Joseph Haefner, Jr. sold 11,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $167,321.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,230 shares of company stock worth $837,758. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

