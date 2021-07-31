Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Future Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEK)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Future Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEK) by 140.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.83% of BlackRock Future Tech ETF worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Future Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,079,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BTEK opened at $36.31 on Friday. BlackRock Future Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43.

