Citadel Advisors LLC Has $717,000 Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RADI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo acquired 925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ RADI opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $16.21.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

