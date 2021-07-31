Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,503,000.

NYSEARCA:XVV opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $34.17.

