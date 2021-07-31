Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,572 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

BCPC stock opened at $134.89 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $92.60 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.51.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

