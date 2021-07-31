Citigroup Cuts Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $60.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ST. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.18.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $47,560.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,347,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,263,000 after buying an additional 1,442,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,343,000 after buying an additional 771,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

