Citigroup Inc. Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) by 87.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 3,521.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 27,852 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,283,000.

Shares of FXA stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.10. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $79.55.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

