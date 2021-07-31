Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will announce $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $1.64. Citigroup reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.62. The company had a trading volume of 18,078,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,863,480. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citigroup (C)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.