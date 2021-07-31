Citigroup Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,600 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,598,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $799,000.

Get 10X Capital Venture Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VCVCU opened at $11.15 on Friday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.83.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCVCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU).

Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.