Citigroup Raises Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target to $62.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.25.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $65.72 on Wednesday. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.26) earnings per share. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,223,000 after buying an additional 396,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 47.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,850,000 after buying an additional 200,461 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 88.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 128,289 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 228.3% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 154,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 107,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 128.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.