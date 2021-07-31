Citigroup Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $209.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $175.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $647.84 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $540.52.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $687.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla has a 1-year low of $273.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $640.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 687.20, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 82.9% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

