Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays cut shares of Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.13.

CTXS stock opened at $100.75 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $94.66 and a twelve month high of $148.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. Research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,349 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Citrix Systems by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

