Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.750-$4.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.22 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.850-$0.900 EPS.

CTXS stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.75. 2,712,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.14. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $94.66 and a 52-week high of $148.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.58.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. Analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.13.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,349. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

