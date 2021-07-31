Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $765 million-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.45 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.750-$4.950 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.75. 2,712,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,687. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.14. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $94.66 and a 12 month high of $148.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.13.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,349 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

